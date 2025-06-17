NBT Bank N A NY Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.76. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

