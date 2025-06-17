Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 12,848 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $63,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $349,241,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 516,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,985,000 after buying an additional 70,362 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

TSM stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

