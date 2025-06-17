Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,215,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 6,299,873 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $9.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,609,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,099.50. This represents a 99.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock valued at $142,299,357. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Further Reading

