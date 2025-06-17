MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Shares Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.64. 160,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,633,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $63,138.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,948. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

