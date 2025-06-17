iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 9632225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 174,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

