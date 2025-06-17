Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $249.52 and last traded at $250.13. 83,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 446,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.42.

ONC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on Beigene in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beigene from $312.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Beigene from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.48.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.93. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $9,333,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total transaction of $14,610,569.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,498 shares of company stock worth $47,406,066. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

