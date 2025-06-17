Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.30. 445,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 452,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$342.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 4.95.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.