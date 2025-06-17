Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 992,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,061,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,306,000 after acquiring an additional 208,036 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,029,000 after buying an additional 781,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,494,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,317,000 after purchasing an additional 445,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,119,000 after buying an additional 6,752,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,422,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,397,000 after acquiring an additional 243,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

