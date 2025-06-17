Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 576,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price objective on Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Get Assurant alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Assurant

Insider Activity at Assurant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 57.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:AIZ traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $197.31. The stock had a trading volume of 94,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.31 and its 200 day moving average is $204.85. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.