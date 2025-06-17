Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 35.9% in May

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eltek by 30.3% in the first quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 272,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 63,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Stock Performance

ELTK traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Eltek has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Eltek’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Eltek in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

