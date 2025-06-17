TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TCW Compounders ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCW Compounders ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,162. The company has a market cap of $140.94 million and a PE ratio of 41.67. TCW Compounders ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Get TCW Compounders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in TCW Compounders ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Compounders ETF Company Profile

The TCW Compounders ETF (GRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies benefiting from economic transformation. It emphasizes large-cap companies and seeks long-term growth of capital. GRW was launched on May 6, 2024 and is issued by TCW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Compounders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Compounders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.