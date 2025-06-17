Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRMR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

LRMR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 382,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,100. The company has a market cap of $177.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.