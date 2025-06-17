ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Short Interest Update

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 80,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:APIE traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. 12,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

