Berkshire Bank Sells 77 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

