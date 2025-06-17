Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $12.60 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after buying an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7%
Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $303.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
