Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $9,268,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.