Grove Bank & Trust Has $986,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of MCD opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.