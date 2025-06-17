Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

