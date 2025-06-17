Copia Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Copia Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 16,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $329.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average of $332.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.