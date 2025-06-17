Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. 9,231,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $967,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 463,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 164,041 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $436,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

