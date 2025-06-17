Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at Phillip Securities

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $401.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

