Roth Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

AEVA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,242. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

In related news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 7,300 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,689,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,170,267.50. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 1,333,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $8,932,359.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,160,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,573,715.20. This trade represents a 9.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,213,506 shares of company stock valued at $24,985,345 and have sold 1,067,228 shares valued at $11,550,119. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 510.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 623,889 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

