Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

