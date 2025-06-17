RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $146.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.04.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

