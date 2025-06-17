Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,100 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 5,107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.2 days.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.0%

OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.40. 6,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $109.35.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Nestlé’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

About Nestlé

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestlé stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Nestlé S.A. ( OTCMKTS:NSRGF Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.