Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $393,458.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,202,341.98. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

