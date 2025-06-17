Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 17th (ABOS, ACLX, AMLX, AORT, ASML, BBIO, COIN, EOG, EYPT, FTK)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 17th:

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of. Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). China Renaissance issued a buy rating and a $353.30 price target on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK). They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). They issued a sell rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH). Jones Trading issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

