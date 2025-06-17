Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 17th (ABOS, ACLX, AMLX, AORT, ASML, BBIO, COIN, EOG, EYPT, FTK)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 17th:

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). China Renaissance issued a buy rating and a $353.30 price target on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK). They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). They issued a sell rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH). Jones Trading issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.