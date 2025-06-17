Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,161,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 1,876,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,616.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske cut Nokian Renkaat Oyj to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Shares of NKRKF remained flat at $6.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

