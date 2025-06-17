Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,161,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 1,876,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,616.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Danske cut Nokian Renkaat Oyj to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKRKF
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nokian Renkaat Oyj
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Applied Digital: Now the High-Stakes Race to Build Begins
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Zscaler Upgraded: Wall Street Forecasts 26% More Upside
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Bottom Is in for Powerfleet: An Intelligent Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.