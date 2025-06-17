Short Interest in Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Rises By 62.5%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.0 days.
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
OTCMKTS OXINF remained flat at $24.53 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $30.55.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
