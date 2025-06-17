Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 306 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.7% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 24,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 27,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,343,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,502,253.76. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,246 shares in the company, valued at $51,564,964.44. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,736 shares of company stock worth $139,837,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $198.11 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

