Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 1,223,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,692.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Phoenix Group Trading Down 2.2%

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

