Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 404,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,538,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $630.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

