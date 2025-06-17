ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 145,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 709,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ProFrac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

ProFrac Trading Up 6.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

In other news, Chairman Matthew Wilks bought 69,176 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $335,503.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 378,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,042.05. The trade was a 22.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 23,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $114,455.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79,234,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,285,530.50. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 733,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,960 in the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 1,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,785,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,908 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 111,913 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 594,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProFrac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ProFrac by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

