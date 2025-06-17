BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 88,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 391,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

BW LPG Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.96 million.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BW LPG

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. BW LPG’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BW LPG by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BW LPG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in BW LPG by 8.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BW LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in BW LPG by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

