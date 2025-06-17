Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.68 and last traded at $123.45, with a volume of 153754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

Get Clorox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.