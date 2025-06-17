2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $52.92. 1,708,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,134,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.25.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,916.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

