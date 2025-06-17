PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 4% – Here’s Why

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.79. 138,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,596,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

PBF Energy Stock Up 7.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.09%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,534,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,913,111.82. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 224,500 shares of company stock worth $3,816,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 199,900.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

