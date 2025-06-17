USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.30. 518,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,117,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

USAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USA Rare Earth to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth stock. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 692,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. USA Rare Earth comprises approximately 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.85% of USA Rare Earth at the end of the most recent quarter.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

