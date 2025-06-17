Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.40 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northern Venture Trust had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 55.11%.

Northern Venture Trust Price Performance

LON:NVT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 53 ($0.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.90. The company has a market capitalization of £105.21 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.19. Northern Venture Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.79).

Insider Activity at Northern Venture Trust

In other news, insider Deborah Hudson bought 32,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.71 ($27,160.69). 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Venture Trust

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

Featured Stories

