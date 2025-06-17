Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 3.6% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 55 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,225.35 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,003.32. The stock has a market cap of $521.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.73.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

