Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

