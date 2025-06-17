Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.