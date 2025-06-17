CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,025 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $362.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.90 and a 200 day moving average of $347.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

