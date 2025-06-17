San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 682 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,049,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE PG opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.81 and its 200 day moving average is $166.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

