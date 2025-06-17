Vista Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $10,252,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $376.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

