The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,121,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

