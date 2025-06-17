Grove Bank & Trust Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

