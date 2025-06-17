Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of VUG opened at $423.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

