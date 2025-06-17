Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.