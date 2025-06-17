Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

